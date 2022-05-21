Fire breaks out at Purushottam Super Bazar in Zingabai Takli

Nagpur: A major tragedy was averted following the swift action of Fire and Emergency Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) after a departmental store located at the ground floor of a G+4 building was engulfed by fire here, on Saturday morning. The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.
Speaking to Nagpur Today, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake said that the department received a fire call at around 7 am.
“A fire broke out at Purushottam Bazar Departmental Store, located on the ground floor of Achrach Rivera (Wing A), main road at Zingabai Takli. Fortunately, the fire was only restricted to the ground floor of the building. Acting swiftly on the inputs, four fire tenders were pressed into action,” said CFO.
Under the supervision of Station Officer Rajendra Dube the fire was doused within an hour. Residential apartments from the first floor to fourth floor were not much affected due to the incident, added Uchake.
Store owners Sanjay Chabria and Ankit Agrawal informed that the dairy products, general stores items and furniture, collectively worth Rs 9 lakh were destroyed in fire. However, due to timely action of fire officials, a major part of the super bazaar and apartments were saved.