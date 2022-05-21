Fire breaks out at Purushottam Super Bazar in Zingabai Takli

Advertisement

Nagpur: A major tragedy was averted following the swift action of Fire and Emergency Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) after a departmental store located at the ground floor of a G+4 building was engulfed by fire here, on Saturday morning. The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake said that the department received a fire call at around 7 am.