Joshi to distribute ‘healthcard’ to 200 families to mark Fadnavis birthday on July 22

Nagpur: In a noble gesture, the former Mayor and senior BJP leader Sandeep Joshi will distribute ‘healthcard’ to 200 families who lost either one or both parents due to Covid-19 infections. The ‘healthcard’ will be distributed to the families on July 22 to mark birthday of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. The ‘healthcard’ will be distributed at the hands of President of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) Arun Lakhani in the presence of renowned psychiatrist Dr Prabodh. The function will be held at B R Mundle Hall, North Ambazari Road.

Recently, Sandeep Joshi, with the association of Shri Siddhivinayak Seva Trust, Zilpi Hingna, had announced taking responsibility of families who lost either one or both the parents due to coronavirus under ‘Sobat Palakatva’ project. The project received overwhelming response as over 200 families submitted applications to ‘Sobat’. Subsequently,the ‘Sobat’ volunteers visited the houses of the applicant families for inspection. 200 families were found eligible for ‘Sobat Palakatva’ project. Now, these families will be distributed the ‘healthcard’ for lifetime. The ‘healthcard’ will ensure proper treatment from specialist doctors including gynaecologists and paediatricians. A panel consisting of expert doctors has been formed. The doctors have committed themselves to serve these families under ‘Sobat Palakatva’ project.

The panel comprises of paediatricians Dr Suhas Deshpande, Dr Shilpa Bhoyar, Dr Sandip Paraskar, gynaecologists Dr Seema Dande, Dr Vaidehi Marathe, Dr Sushma Deshmukh, general physician Dr Kamal Bhutada, psychiatrists Dr Sudhir Bhave, Dr Prabodh, surgeons Dr Raj Gajbhiye and Dr Pramod Giri.

Fadnavis has urged the party workers to abstain from erecting hoardings, banners, and organising functions on the occasion of his birthday on July 22. He has asked workers to serve the people amid the Covid-19 crisis. Following the appeal, Joshi has taken the lead in distribution of ‘healthcard’ to the corona affected families to mark Fadnavis’ birthday.