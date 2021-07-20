Cops raid house, seize illegal stock of beer bottles in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: Acting on a tip off, a team of Panchpaoli police on Tuesday raided a house and seized a stock of beer bottles being sold illegally.

Cops stormed the house of the accused Pranay alias Golu Sudhakar Patil (31) at Plot No. 994, Sujata Nagar, Panchpaoli. The raiding cops found eight cardboard boxes each containing 12 bottles of 650 ml beer. Total 96 bottles of Copenhagen Denmark Tuborg premium beer worth Rs 17,280 were seized. When asked for a licence for stocking beer stock, the accused replied in negative. After seizing the beer stock, cops sent a bottle of Copenhagen Denmark Tuborg premium beer for chemical analysis.

An offence was registered under relevant sections and the accused Pranay Patil was placed under arrest.

The raid action was carried out by Senior PI Sanjay Mendhe, PI Ravi Nagose, API Chandrakant Kose, constable Ravishankar Mishra, NPCs Amit Satpute, Vinod Barde, Nitin Verma, sepoys Rakesh Singh, Nitin Lokhande under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Lohit Matani and ACP Sachin Thorbole.