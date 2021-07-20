Nagpur City Police Inks MoU with Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 for the purpose of Research Collaboration that will encompass between the two institutions through the Students and Faculty Members of MNLU, Nagpur and Officers of the Nagpur City Police Department to initiate research focusing on the high trend of violent crimes and suggest measures for its prevention after a scientific understanding towards causational factors.

In addition to this, active efforts will be made to develop joint training and awareness activities that will be pursued in a collaborative spirit.

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of MNLU, Nagpur and ShriAmitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Policein the presence of the core team members Dr.Himanshu Pandey, Associate Professor of Law; Dr.Rengasamy Stalin, Assistant Professor; Prof. Trisha Mittal, Assistant Professor; and the Officers from the Nagpur City Police Department ShriSunil Phulari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nagpur City; ShriNavinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, Nagpur City; ShriDilip K. Zalk,Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region), Nagpur City;Smt. Vinita Sahu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Nagpur City; Mr. LohitMatani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Nagpur City; ShriGajananRajmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Detection, Nagpur City and others.