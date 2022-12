Nagpur: In a jolt to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his adopted Fetri village in Nagpur, the Congress and Nationalist Congress supported Fetri Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Khambalkar was elected as Sarpanch in the Gram Panchayat elections.

Five leading candidates have been elected in the nine-member Gram Panchayat. In this way, the Congress and NCP alliance has captured power in the Fetri Gram Panchayat for the second time in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement