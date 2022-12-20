Chandrapur sewerage channel issue being probed, report submission soon: Fadnavis

Nagpur : Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said in the legislative assembly that an investigation is being carried out by Government Engineering College regarding alleged malpractices which have taken place in Sewerage Channel and STP 24 MLD Sewage Water Project in Chandrapur. A report will be compiled in this regard soon. If any discrepancies or malpractices are found, appropriate action will be taken after due investigation, he said. Fadnavis revealed about the action being taken by the government in this concern while replying to a question asked by MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and other legislators on this issue.

He said that allegations regarding malpractices in sewerage channel and STP 24 MLD works at Chandrapur have surfaced. He said that in aftermath of receiving these complaints the local administrative machinery has swung into action. Sanjeevani Paryavaran Samajik Sanstha was among the first organisations to highlight the issue.

Chandrapur’s District Collector and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of MHADA have been instructed to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report in this concern to the government. Some of these works are nearing completion. An appropriate decision will be taken only after thoroughly assessing the quality of these works and a report will be submitted by a special team from Nagpur in this concern. MLA Kishor Jorgewar also participated in this discussion.

