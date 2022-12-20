Govt committed to provide state of the art healthcare facilities to Mumbaikars: CM

Nagpur : Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said in the Legislative Assembly that the state government is committed to provide state of the art healthcare facilities to Mumbaikars and all efforts will be made in this concern. A high-level meeting will be organised soon on this matter. He was speaking while replying to a question raised by Adv Ashish Shelar and other legislators about the updated facilities at the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

Chief Minister Shinde said that the state government is committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to Mumbaikars. Instructions have been given in this concern to the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai. The government and local civic administration shall ensure that patients get medicines and treatment on time. Similarly, 5 thousand Swachhata Doots and 5,500 ASHA workers will be appointed afresh.

This will help in ensuring the smooth running of our healthcare facilities. The Chief Minister said that a high-level meeting will be convened soon to resolve various issues including the provision of necessary equipment for health check-up in various rooms of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospitals. To prevent the outbreak of measles in Mumbai, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Health Department of the State Government are working on a war footing. Of late, the number of measles patients has come under control.

A vaccination campaign is being implemented nevertheless so as to prevent further outbreak of measles. CM Shinde appealed to the citizens to cooperate in this vaccination campaign. Legislators Abu Azmi, Amin Patel, Adv Parag Alwani, Yogesh Sagar and others participated in the eventful discussion.

