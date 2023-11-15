Joint Commissioner of Police’s bungalow being renovated for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: As the Winter Session of the Maharashtra State Legislature approaches, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated a comprehensive program for the repair and maintenance of significant government buildings. Vidhan Bhavan, MLA Hostel, Ravi Bhavan, and Nag Bhavan are among the establishments currently undergoing repair and renovation works.

Adding to the list is the bungalow originally designated for the Joint Commissioner of Police, located near Ravi Bhavan. Initially allotted to Anurag Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, it has now been finalized as the residence for the second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar.

This move is in response to the growing significance of Nagpur as a political hub, and whenever Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Nagpur, this bungalow will serve as his official residence.

The Public Works Department has already commenced the renovation work on the designated bungalow. This marks a notable moment as Maharashtra witnesses two Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) for the first time.

Following Ajit Pawar’s faction breaking away from the Nationalist Congress Party and aligning with the present Shinde-Fadnavis Government, Ajit Pawar assumed the role of the second Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis. It is noteworthy that in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar continued residing in Deogiri, the official residence of the Deputy CM, even after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government.

This move is seen as an example of magnanimity by Fadnavis, who allowed Ajit Pawar to retain his residence in Deogiri while Fadnavis himself stays in Nagpur. This underscores a cooperative approach amid the evolving political landscape in Maharashtra.”

