Nagpur Police files 220-page chargesheet against main conspirator husband

Nagpur: In a development that has gripped the city, the Nagpur police have filed a comprehensive 220-page chargesheet in the sensational murder case of BJP leader Sana alias Heena Khan. The document names her husband-turned-foe, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, as the main conspirator in the crime.

Top police officials confirmed that the chargesheet meticulously elaborates on Sahu’s role in the murder plot. Alongside Sahu, the police have also charged Ramesh Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Rabbu Chacha alias Ravinshankar Yadav, and Kamlesh Patel as co-conspirators in the murder case.

The investigation took a significant turn as the officer in charge, accompanied by a forensic team, recently traveled to Jabalpur. During this visit, samples were collected from multiple crime scenes, establishing a connection between Amit alias Pappu Sahu and the victim. DNA testing on blood stains found at various locations, including Sahu’s residence, the murder weapon (a baseball stick), and a sofa, all matched with the genetic profile of Sana’s mother and son.

This revelation has bolstered the case against Pappu Sahu, who stands accused of brutally bludgeoning Sana to death inside his residence on August 2 of this year. Additionally, traces of dried blood were discovered on the car seat of Sahu’s vehicle, suspected to have been used for disposing of Sana’s body in the Hiran River. The forensic team meticulously collected blood samples from the murder weapon, the crime scene, and the vehicle’s seat. Subsequent DNA testing, using a sample provided by Sana’s mother Mehrunisa, confirmed that all collected samples indeed belong to Sana.

Despite the ongoing search operation spanning four weeks, the police have not yet located Sana Khan’s body. The tragic incident unfolded when Sana visited her estranged husband, Pappu Sahu, at his residence in Jabalpur, leading to a violent confrontation resulting in her untimely death. The forensic evidence gathered is expected to play a crucial role in securing a conviction against the accused, even in the absence of the victim’s body, according to officials involved in the case.”

