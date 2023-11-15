Renovation picks up pace as Winter Session sets to begin on December 7 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Repair work at Vidhan Bhavan, Ravi Bhavan, Nag Bhavan, and MLA Hostel is creating an atmosphere anticipating the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra State Legislature, set to commence on December 7, 2023.

Workers are engaged in repairing chairs, painting walls, mending beds, and undertaking flooring projects. Following tradition and protocol, the schedule for the first 10 days has been announced early, with the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) expected to declare the subsequent schedule during the session in Nagpur.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has already commenced its audit of buildings related to the session.

The Principal Secretary of the Legislature is likely to visit Nagpur soon to review the arrangements, and other officials’ visits to the city are also scheduled. These officials will inspect the arrangements in Vidhan Bhavan, various ministerial accommodations in Ravi Bhavan, and the residences of MLAs and MLCs in the MLA Hostel.

