Nagpur: A job aspirant lost Rs 5.17 lakh to cyber fraudsters after she clicked the link received on her mail id.

The victim, Radha Deepak Dubey (25), a resident of Vasant Nagar, Old Babulkheda, was searching for a suitable job and uploaded her resume on shine.com. She received a call from cell number 9958744531. The caller told him that there was a vacancy in a Dubai-based company and asked her to send her photograph and PAN card. She then received a link on her mail id and was asked to appear for an online examination.

Advertisement

After she appeared in the examination, she was asked to send Rs 1500 for profile verification. Accordingly, she transferred the amount from her bank account. After procuring her bank details, the fraudsters siphoned off Rs 5.17 lakh between May 13 and 22.

Following the victim’s complaint, Cyber Police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 66(c), 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement