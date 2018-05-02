Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

    Job seeker duped of Rs 67,500 in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: A con man cheated a job seeker to the tune of Rs 67,500 on the pretext of providing him driver’s job in a company. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.

    Roshan Baliram Bhimte (39), resident of Quarter No. 100, Chalks Colony, Kamptee Road, was seaching for a job. He was informed by one of his associates that a person named Ravi Dongre provides employment to needy. Subsequently, Roshan contacted the accused Ravi Tarachand Dongre (44), resident of Juni Basti, near Ratan Sut Buddhavihar, Dighori. He met the accused Dongre near Dighori Bridge between January 15 and 29, 2020.

    The accused ‘promised’ to provide Roshan a driver’s job in MG Company and in turn took Rs 67,500 from Roshan. However, neither the job was provided nor money returned to Roshan.

    Nandanvan PSI A M Jadhav, acting on Roshan’s complaint, booked the accused Ravi Dongre under Section 420 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the matter so far. Further probe is underway.

