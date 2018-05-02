Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020

    Bad road claims life of woman in Hazaripahad

    Nagpur: Bad road claimed the life of a middle-aged woman as the two-wheeler she was riding in met with an accident near Hazaripahad area here on Monday evening.

    The deceased has been identified as Indukala Ramkisan Chavhan (55), resident of Futala Ambazari Road, near Hanuman Temple.

    Indukala was riding as pillion on her son Sanjay’s two-wheeler (MH-31/CV 4325) on Monday. The mother-son duo was going towards Hazaripahad around 6.15 pm. As they neared Hazaripahad Square, their bike got tossed up after going through a pothole on the road. As a result, Indukala fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries. She was taken to Dande Hospital near Ravi Nagar Square but doctors declared her brought dead.

    Gittikhadan API V V Patil, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and investigating the matter further.

