Bad road claims life of woman in Hazaripahad

Nagpur: Bad road claimed the life of a middle-aged woman as the two-wheeler she was riding in met with an accident near Hazaripahad area here on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Indukala Ramkisan Chavhan (55), resident of Futala Ambazari Road, near Hanuman Temple.

Indukala was riding as pillion on her son Sanjay’s two-wheeler (MH-31/CV 4325) on Monday. The mother-son duo was going towards Hazaripahad around 6.15 pm. As they neared Hazaripahad Square, their bike got tossed up after going through a pothole on the road. As a result, Indukala fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries. She was taken to Dande Hospital near Ravi Nagar Square but doctors declared her brought dead.

Gittikhadan API V V Patil, based on information, has registered a case of accidental death and investigating the matter further.