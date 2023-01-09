Nagpur: With only four days to go for filing nomination papers for Teachers’ constituency elections in Nagpur, parties are yet to announce their candidate.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named its South Nagpur MLA Mohan Mate as Election Head for Teachers’ Constituency elections. But all does not seem well with Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) as all three parties are contemplating to field their own candidates.

Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, teachers’ wing of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has officially declared the name of its candidate — Gangadhar Vishweshwar Nakade. Much before the declaration of the date of polls, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) had announced that it will field an official candidate. MPCC went ahead and formed a coordination committee only for this election in October, 2022 with Dr Baban Taywade as its head.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the third constituent of MVA, has sent the name of Satish Itkelwar as its candidature to the party’s State wing. Thus, there is a clear indication that MVA will not be contesting polls together. MPCC President Nana Patole was supposed to address a meeting in Nagpur regarding the polls but he did not turn up for unknown reasons.

In the Graduates’ constituency polls, Congress had announced the name of Adv Abhijeet Wanjari much before other parties did. It is being speculated that BJP may repeat Nago Ganar, the present MLC, despite opposition to his name from all the wings of the party. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told media persons in a programme on Saturday that BJP was considering some names, one of which will soon be announced.

Like last year, Shikshak Bharati will field Rajendra Zade as its candidate. There is still confusion about the official candidate of Vidarbha Madhyamik Shikshak Sanghatana on whose ticket Vishwanath Daigavhane enjoyed two terms as MLC. After the last day of voters’ registration for Nagpur’s Teachers’ constituency elections, the final number of voters stood at 39,406, registering an increase of 4,000 voters from the 35,009 voters in 2017 polls.

Election programme

Last date of nominations — Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Scrutiny of nominations — Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Last date of withdrawal — Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Date of polls — Monday Jan 30, 2023

Hours of polling — 8 am to 4 pm

Counting of Votes — Thursday Feb 2, 2023

Election process to be completed — Saturday, Feb 4, 2023

