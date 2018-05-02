Infra Glitch : Newly opened Sadar flyover leads to traffic chaos at LIC square

Gadkari had hinted at the problem

Nagpur: The newly opened Sadar flyover has in a way eased the traffic snarls at otherwise busy Sadar bazaar road but it has eventually led to another traffic chaos at the Reserve Bank end of flyover. This major construction glitch surfaced on Sunday when the flyover saw maximum traffic owing to the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav and Nagpur Rural Police Welfare programmes, organised in Mankapur Sports Stadium and Indoor Stadium, respectively.

The lack of traffic signal at the end of flyover towards Reserve Bank square jammed up vehicles, throwing traffic fully out of gear. A large number of vehicles approach from the Reserve Bank square towards LIC square and at the same time the vehicles from flyover are also culminating at AFO square, just before RBI square, which is leading to chaotic confrontation of vehicles. Since there is no traffic signal at this spot, there will be a routine jam at this place. On a temporary basis barricades have been put up just after the end of flyover which is only adding to the problem. This clearly shows lack of mindful implementation of the project.

Gadkari had hinted at the problem

On January 10 when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had dedicated the flyover to the public, he had hinted at the problem after inspection and reportedly suggested for installing traffic signals at the spot in complete sync with the signals at LIC and RBI squares.

Another Ram Jhula like situation?

Similar traffic deadlock was observed when the Ram Jhula ending towards Kingsway road has been creating utter traffic mayhem owing to the culmination of vehicles both from Ram Jhula and Tekdi flyover. Now this problem has also been covered up by temporarily putting up barricades. Experts are of the view that no thoughts were applied at the execution level itself.