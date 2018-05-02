Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jan 6th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    JNU Teachers’ Assoc demands removal of VC

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Monday demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

    Addressing a press conference, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. “The JNU VC has made a mockery of the teaching and learning process. We demand the removal of the vice chancellor,” the Association said.

    Image: Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus this morning.

