JNU Teachers’ Assoc demands removal of VC

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association on Monday demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked mob.

Addressing a press conference, the JNU teachers also demanded an inquiry into the violence on Sunday when a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. “The JNU VC has made a mockery of the teaching and learning process. We demand the removal of the vice chancellor,” the Association said.

Image: Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus this morning.