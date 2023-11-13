Jio AirFiber now available in Nagpur

Nagpur: On the occasion of Diwali, Reliance Jio released its AirFiber FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service in 115 new cities in India. The service was launched in India in September in just 8 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.
What is Jio AirFiber?
For the unaware, the AirFiber service does not rely on optical fiber cables to offer internet access and can be easily installed anywhere with 5G coverage. It can also provide faster internet speeds at 1.5 Gbps. It also features Wi-Fi 6, parental controls, and a built-in security firewall, making it suitable for both home and office use.
The AirFiber 5G plans are available in 6 and 12-month options, ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 3,999. For installation, you will have to pay around Rs. 1,000, but the money will later be waived off when the user avails of an annual plan.
JioAirFiber: Full list of 115 cities
Andhra Pradesh – Anantapur, Cuddapah, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizayanagaram
Delhi – Delhi NCR
Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Anand, Ankleshwar, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dahod, Deesa, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kadi, Kalol, Mehsana, Morvi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, and Wadhwan
Karnataka – Bangalore, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dandeli, Devangere, Doddaballapur, Gulbarga, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Raichur, Shimoga, Tumkur, and Udupi
Maharashtra – Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadnagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalna, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Solapur
Tamil Nadu – Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Chennai, Ambur, Karur, Kumbakonam, Erode, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Neyveli, Pattukottai, Pollachi, Salem, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Sriperumpudur, Srirangam, and Vellore
Telangana – Karimnagar, Khammam, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Armoor(Kotarmoor), Jagtial, Miryalguda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Palvoncha, Peddapalli(Ramagundam), Suryapet, Tandur, Siddipet, Sircilla, and Warangal.
How to install AirFiber
Follow these quick steps to install the Jio AirFiber at your place now.
Give a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp o visit the jio website or go to your nearest Jio Store
Register for AirFiber by entering details like pin code, mobile number, installation address and more.
Once done, Jio will get in touch with you regarding the service as soon as the service is available at your location