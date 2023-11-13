Nagpurians celebrate Diwali with booming firecrackers, flout NMC diktat

Nagpur: Streets and homes in the Second Capital of Maharashtra were ablaze with festive fervour as Nagpurians celebrated Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Sunday night with a boom. Despite regulations limiting the use of firecrackers to a two-hour window from 8 pm to 10 pm, citizens flouted the restrictions, sparking a night-long celebration that left the city shrouded in a haze of festivities and concerns about air quality. It was Laxmi Pujan, a significant part of Diwali on Sunday.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) directive to limit firecracker usage was met with disdain, as revellers began igniting fireworks as early as 7 pm, extending well past the stipulated time frame into the midnight hours. The blatant disregard for the restrictions resulted in a severe deterioration of air quality, exacerbating an already anticipated onset of the “pollution season” in Nagpur, attributed to factors such as vehicle emissions, construction dust, and industrial discharges.

Advertisement

The annual Diwali festivities, while symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, have consistently raised environmental concerns. The bursting of firecrackers, a central element of the celebrations, exacerbates pollution levels and contributes to the worsening air quality in the city. Despite efforts to enforce bans on firecrackers, the deep cultural significance of Diwali often leads to lax enforcement during the festive period.

Diwali is a cherished festival across Hindu faiths, symbolizing the victory of light and goodness. The five-day celebration involves various rituals, including feasting, sharing sweets, worship, and spending quality time with loved ones. Homes are adorned with rangoli, a traditional art form where intricate and vibrant patterns are created in courtyards, adding to the visual spectacle of the festival.

While Diwali brings joy and togetherness to communities, the disregard for environmental concerns, as witnessed in Nagpur, raises questions about the balance between cultural traditions and ecological responsibility. The challenge remains to find ways to preserve and cherish cultural festivities while mitigating their impact on the environment, ensuring that future celebrations can be enjoyed without compromising the well-being of both the people and the planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement