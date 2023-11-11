NANGIA CARS (MG NAGPUR)Filled with Pride: Delivers Hector to Gold Medallist Ojas Deotale

NAGPUR: – On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, NANGIA CARS (MG Nagpur) delivered MG Hector to the man who made whole Nagpur and India proud: Ojas Deotale; gold medallist at Asian Games. The car was delivered by Akshit Nangia of Nangia Cars. MG Nagpur expresses their deep gratitude to the Deotale family for trusting MG Motors and choosing Hector for the ace archer.

The MG Hector, known for its cutting-edge technology, contemporary design, and superior performance, has become a symbol of driving excellence and a most sought-after choice for the buyers. Deotale’s decision to buy Hector is a testimony to that. As an authorized dealer of MG Motor, MG Nagpur takes pride in delivering vehicles that embody innovation, comfort, and style.

The MG Hector has quickly become a flagship model, setting new standards in the SUV segment. Packed with advanced features, including state-of-the-art connectivity, spacious interiors, and a powerful engine, the Hector reflects MG’s commitment to delivering vehicles that exceed expectations.

Mr. Ojas Deotale, the proud owner of the newly delivered MG Hector, expressed his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to be a part of the MG family. The Hector’s unparalleled features, coupled with MG Nagpur’s excellent service, have made this purchase a truly delightful experience. I look forward to many memorable journeys in my new MG Hector.”

MG Nagpur remains dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and ensuring that each customer drives away with not just a vehicle but an exceptional driving experience. The dealership takes pride in its team’s commitment to excellence, ensuring that every customer’s needs are met with the highest standards of professionalism and care.

