Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019

Nagpur: From establishing online portal to providing fully online services to vigilant sleuths curbing irregularities on the ground, the Maharashtra State Excise Department has marched ahead in achieving its goal. The Department cracked a whip against the violators of the booze norms. Between January and November, 2019, the Excise Department has registered 2459 cases and booked 2276 accused. The Department has also seized material collectively worth Rs 3.44 crore. And in a significant development, 270 accused faced legal action including police custody ranging from 3 to 30 days, besides fine, informed Raosaheb Kore, Excise Inspector to Nagpur Today.

Online portal for transparency:

“The online portal was developed with an objective to enable a single window access to services being provided by the Maharashtra State Excise Department. The ambitious initiative of Prajakta Lavangare Varma, Commissioner, Excise (State) focuses on providing citizens the services related to various licenses such as temporary function, licenses to do trade, sale and other manufacturing of liquor/its raw materials and many more. Besides, tracking the application status, one can obtain licenses/permit online.

“The portal has also a function to lodge an online complaint, where the identity of the complainant remains hidden. The complaints are under surveillance of the Commissioner which directs the compliant to respective superintendent of the region and enables action within 24 hours,” informed Kore.

Convection rate reaches 16% mark:

In the year 2018, total 2020 offences were registered between January and November, materials worth Rs 2.30 crore were confiscated and 1675 accused were booked in this connection. In 2019, 270 out of 2276 accused booked by the department faced legal action leading to convection rate of 16%. The Excise Department has also seized materials worth Rs 1.13 crore more than last year.

Action plan for New Year Eve:

Owing to festive season, the Excise Inspectors have armed themselves with pistols. District Collector Ravindra Thakre has also asked the Nagpur City police department to provide all the necessary help to the Excise Department besides two Chetak vehicles. The registration process for the liquor license and the one day permit is in full swing. Those found violating the norms set by the Excise Department will face the stern action, Kore said.

The crackdown was carried out under the directives of Divisional Deputy Commissioner Usha Verma and Superintendent Promod Sonone by a squad led by Inspectors Raosaheb Kore, Balasaheb Patil, Subhash Khare, Murlidhar Parate, Ashok Shitole, Keshav Chaudhary and Sunil Sahastrabuddhe along with over 100 other personnel.

– Shubham Nagdeve