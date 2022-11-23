Now ‘Aadhaar at Birth’ for all newborns in Nagpur: Collector Dr Vipin Itankar

Nagpur: Following the welcome move of allowing students to get their caste certificate at their schools, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has came up with another initiative to help parents. Recognising the need of Aadhaar identity card in our daily life, Dr Itankar on Tuesday announced ‘Aadhaar at Birth’ campaign in Nagpur district.

Under this campaign, all infants will get their Aadhaar enrolment in all Government, semi-Government and private hospitals immediately after birth. Dr Itankar gave instructions to officials concerned in this regard during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Head of every hospital and post office staff in the respective list should ensure that the Aadhaar enrolment process of every child born in the hospitals is completed in coordination with the Postal Department and the Health Department. He also directed to give the benefits of this campaign to every newborn in the hospital.

Collector also directed that head of the hospitals should submit a monthly report of newborn in the prescribed format to Collector office as well as to the District Surgeon and District Health Officer.

Heads of institutions at district hospital, women hospital, Government Medical College and Hospitals, Sub-District Hospital, Rural Hospital and Primary Health Centers of the State have been appointed a registrars to maintain births and deaths record. The administration also provided training to staffs for proper maintaining records. Accordingly, all government hospital registrars should issue birth certificates of the baby immediately after the birth in the hospital. The registrar will coordinate with India Post Payment Bank Aadhaar Enrollment staff and complete the process of Aadhaar enrolment of the newborn.

In private hospitals, the head of the hospital should fill the information in a Google sheet and submit the relevant form to the birth and death registration department in the Zonal office. After receiving the birth certificate, the head of the private hospital will inform the India Post Payment Bank Aadhaar registered employees and complete the baby’s Aadhaar card process.

