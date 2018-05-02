Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019

Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide

Nagpur: Hingna police have booked a jilted lover and his younger brother on the charges of humiliating a teenage girl publicly and abetting her suicide.

It may be recalled that the 17-year old victim, Pratiksha Vishnu Kolhe, resident of Mohgaon Zilpi, committed suicide on Tuesday, December 24, by jumping into a well near the house of Ramesh Nigote in the area. At that time, Hingna police had registered a case of accidental death and mounted an in-depth probe into the matter.

During the investigation, cops came to know that the accused Akash Janardhan Rathod (22), resident of Mohgaon Zilpi, Hingna, was in love with Pratiksha. However, it was onesided love affair as Pratiksha was not interested in relationship with the accused Akash. But still, Akash proposed Pratiksha to marry with him.

She flatly refused to do so. Her refusal left the accused Akash and his younger brother Prakash Janardhan Rathod (19) furious. Subsequently, on Tuesday, December 24, around 2.45 pm, the accused Akash went to the school of Pratiksha and humiliated her by thrashing her in full public view for refusing to marry with Akash. Upset over the insulting incident, Pratiksha ended her life by jumping into the well near her residence.

Hingna police constable, based on probe and a complaint lodged by Tarka Vishnu Kolhe (43), mother of deceased, booked the accused brothers, Akash and Prakash Rathod, under Section 306 of the IPC and launched further investigation into the matter.

