Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019

Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions

Nagpur: Following the demand by Chairman of RTE Action Committee Mohd Shahid, the State Government has amended rules regarding age criteria for RTE admissions.

A provision has been made for 15-day exemption in the age limit.

As per amended rules, for this academic year, the age of kids for admission to Class 1 has been revised to 5 years 11 months 16 days cut off and further 6 years 11 months 29 days with cut off date September 30, 2020.

According to rules, the school will have right to give 15-day exemption to kids for RTE admissions in general category. If a school denies admission with age hurdle, then the parents can contact the committee, Shahid said.

