Christmas Carnival at EDIFY School, Nagpur

Known for it’s exemplifying uniqueness in every activity held for it’s students, EDIFY School, Nagpur recently celebratedWinter Carnival at it’s premises. The school ground was illuminated with glittering stalls and decorations. Celebrating the festival of joy, offering respect to all religions equally were other mottos than instilling in students the entrepreneurship skills, management and trade knowledge.

Students had prepared stalls forming groups among themselves and were shouting slogans to advertise their merchandise. The atmosphere was filled with euphoria by the chirpiness of the stallholders and the jubilant performances of music and dance by others. The gala evening had an attraction of a special counter for parents and other visitors where they could just rock the dance floor, take a selfie and have a nice time with their family.

Students also celebrated the birthday of the Director, Mrs Mandeep Kaur Tuli with a cake cutting ceremony and a lovely song. The evening was made enthralling by the wonderful anchoring of teachers like, Mrs Garima Daniel, Mrs Poonam Gajbhiye, etc. There were various stalls with mouth watering delicacies and excitinggames. Parents praised the management including Director,Mr Inderpreet Singh Tuli and the Principal,Dr Plex John for organizing the gala evening.

Pre-primary section of the school also had had a celebration of Christmas with all kids arrayed in Santa Clauz’s dress and sweets, etc. were distributed and they had the delightful music and dance.