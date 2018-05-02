Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019

Christmas Carnival at EDIFY School, Nagpur

Known for it’s exemplifying uniqueness in every activity held for it’s students, EDIFY School, Nagpur recently celebratedWinter Carnival at it’s premises. The school ground was illuminated with glittering stalls and decorations. Celebrating the festival of joy, offering respect to all religions equally were other mottos than instilling in students the entrepreneurship skills, management and trade knowledge.

Students had prepared stalls forming groups among themselves and were shouting slogans to advertise their merchandise. The atmosphere was filled with euphoria by the chirpiness of the stallholders and the jubilant performances of music and dance by others. The gala evening had an attraction of a special counter for parents and other visitors where they could just rock the dance floor, take a selfie and have a nice time with their family.

Students also celebrated the birthday of the Director, Mrs Mandeep Kaur Tuli with a cake cutting ceremony and a lovely song. The evening was made enthralling by the wonderful anchoring of teachers like, Mrs Garima Daniel, Mrs Poonam Gajbhiye, etc. There were various stalls with mouth watering delicacies and excitinggames. Parents praised the management including Director,Mr Inderpreet Singh Tuli and the Principal,Dr Plex John for organizing the gala evening.

Pre-primary section of the school also had had a celebration of Christmas with all kids arrayed in Santa Clauz’s dress and sweets, etc. were distributed and they had the delightful music and dance.

Happening Nagpur
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
Maharashtra News
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
Hindi News
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Trending News
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Featured News
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Trending In Nagpur
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145