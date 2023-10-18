Jichkar gets MPCC notice over Oct 12 meeting fracas

Nagpur: Disciplinary Committee of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has issued show cause notice to Narendra Jichkar, State General Secretary, for his alleged misbehaviour in City Committee meeting in Nagpur. The Committee has also asked him to file his reply within 7 days.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, MPCC President Nana Patole had convened a meeting of Congress committees of Nagpur Division. During the Nagpur City Congress Committee meeting, violent scuffles broke out between rival groups of MLA Vikas Thakre and Narendra Jichkar.

The clashes took place in front of MPCC President Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and other leaders. The drama continued for half an hour. Ex-ministers Sunil Kedar and Vijay Wadettiwar had left the hall in the middle of the quarrel. The drama had gone viral on social media. The meeting was basically called to know the party’s status in various zones so that the strategy for Lok Sabha polls could be chalked out.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, Prithviraj Chavan, President of the Committee convened a meeting on October 16, 2023 at Mumbai. The issue of quarrel was discussed at large. The letter issued by Chavan says, ‘The show cause notice has been issued to Narendra Jichkar for violating the party’s discipline and his misbehaviour. Jichkar should submit his reply within 7 days to the Disciplinary Committee’.

