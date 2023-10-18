PIL filed against crowd ‘causing inconvenience’ to locals on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Nagpur: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL), numbered 57 of 2023, titled ‘Avinash Vishnupant Kale Vs. Union of India and Others’, has been filed to address the concern of inconvenience faced by the petitioner and his fellow passengers.

This inconvenience arises from the large number of people traveling to the Second Capital of the State from across the country to commemorate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, the petitioner has contended.

The petitioner, along with 19 other social activists, has submitted an intervention application through Advocates Payal Gaikwad and T. Rahul as respondents in the aforementioned petition.

