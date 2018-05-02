Jharkhand leads: JMM+ edges ahead of BJP

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will take place today.

Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition and may go on to form majority in the assembly.

The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.

The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The first result is expected around 1 pm on Monday.

The BJP, however, is confident of returning to power. “We will cross the majority mark. Wait till counting. People has reposed faith in five years governance” BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash said.

JMM is anticipating the grand alliance’s victory. “The grand alliance will certainly get majority. People are fed up with BJP government” said Vinod Pandey, JMM General Secretary.

The state saw a six-way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections.

The JMM fought in 43 seats while its alliance partners Congress and the RJD fought in 31 and seven seats, respectively.

According to data released by the Election Commission, Jharkhand has a total of 2.26 crore eligible voters. The number of polling stations that are being used by voters across the state is 29,464. This number is 19 percent higher than in 2014.

Raghubar Das, Jharkhand’s only chief minister to complete a tenure, is leading the BJP’s campaign to retain power.