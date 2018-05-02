Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Dec 22nd, 2019
Bhilai-like steel plant planned in Vidarbha’s naxal belt: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.

“We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur- or Bhilai-like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region,” Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.

