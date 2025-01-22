Jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from Puja Ghar in Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: Jewellery worth Rs two lakh kept in a plastic basket near Puja Ghar of a house was stolen from Hudkeshwar Police Station area.

The theft took place at the house of Gunwant Laxmanrao Dongre (76), a resident of Vidnyan Nagar and a retired senior clerk of the Revenue Department.

According to police, Dongre and his family had gone to Amravati for a wedding on Sunday morning. Grabbing the opportunity, the thief broke in through the back door and stole a purse containing the jewellery kept in a plastic basket. The theft came to light when Dongre returned home around 9 pm. He filed a complaint at Hudkeshwar Police Station. A case of burglary has been registered.

Rs 2 lakh cash stolen from house in Dattawadi

A miscreant broke into a house in Dattawadi under the jurisdiction of Wadi Police Station and stole Rs 2 lakh in cash. Wadi Police have registered a theft case based on a complaint filed by Rohini Ajay Shahu (51). The first floor of Rohini’s house is currently under construction with nine workers living on-site. The theft occurred on Monday afternoon when the culprit entered the house and stole the cash from a cupboard. The incident came to light in the evening. Police have launched a search for the burglar.