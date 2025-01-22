Mega play Ramayana to mark Day-1 of Ramtek Sanskrutik Mahotsava on Jan 22

Advertisement













Nagpur: January 22 marks the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Mandir in Ayodhya, and the Vidarbha region is all set to join in the celebrations with fervour and grandeur. From the much-anticipated ‘Ramtek Paryatan va Sanskrutik Mahotsava’ to devotional music concerts in Nagpur, the air is filled with devotion and festivity.

A mega play ‘Ramayana’ will be staged after the inauguration of the three-day festival that will be held from January 22 to 24 at 6 pm at Nehru ground in Ramtek.

The inaugural evening is dedicated to Lord Ram, featuring a soulful bhajan performance by the renowned Shahnaz Akhtar at 5:30 pm, followed by the spectacular grand musical epic Ramayana at 7 pm. This magnum opus, conceptualised by Puneet Issar and Siddhant Issar, brings the story of Ramayana to life with a stellar cast, including Siddhant Issar as Lord Ram, Shilpa Raizada as Sita, Puneet Issar as Ravana, and Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman.

On Jan 23, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Udit Narayan will take the stage with his timeless melodies. The festival concludes on January 24 with a power-packed live concert by Sukhwinder Singh, renowned for his iconic tracks like ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’.

Ram temples across Nagpur and the region are gearing up to celebrate the first anniversary of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha with special pujas, bhajan-kirtan events, and cultural programmes. Many have planned pilgrimages to Ayodhya, combining their visit with the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, making this spiritual journey even more significant.

Nagpur city, too, is abuzz with devotional fervour. A series of events are planned to mark this momentous occasion. A concert at Badkas Chowk at 6 pm on Wednesday will feature Kanhaiya Mittal, the bhajan maestro whose devotional track ‘Ram Ayenge’ became a sensation during last year’s Ayodhya celebrations. The event is organised by the Amdar Cultural Festival Committee, Hindu Raksha Samiti, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and Badkas Chowk Mitra Parivar.

Ekdant Creation will present a melodious devotional concert featuring Bhagyashree Tikle, finalist of Sa Re Ga Ma Indian Idol, Gunwant Ghatwai, Mukul Pandey, and Rakhi Katolkar, with music arrangements by Pankaj Yadav. The event will be held on Jan 24 morning at Sonajichi Wadi, Zenda Chowk Mahal.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Highways and Road Transport; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister; Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister; Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister of Revenue; Adv Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State; Shyamkumar Barve, MP from Ramtek; Abhijit Wanjari, Sudhakar Adbale, Dr Parinay Fuke, Krupal Tumane, all MLCs; Dr Nitin Raut, Krishna Khopade, Pravin Datke, Mohan Mate, Vikas Thakre, Charansingh Thakur, Ashish Deshmukh, Sanjay Meshram, all MLAs will be present for the programme.