Masterminds behind Nagpur gangster’s murder nabbed after 20-day hunt

Gulnawaz alias Shaikhu Ijaj Khan and Ajhar Sheikh Rafiq Sheikh were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday while dining at a roadside dhaba on Saoner Road

Advertisement













Nagpur: A relentless 20-day operation by the Khaparkheda Police culminated in the arrest of two key conspirators behind the brutal murder of gangster Pawan Hiranwar, a resident of Nagpur’s Kachipura area.

The duo, identified as Gulnawaz alias Shaikhu Ijaj Khan (34) from Utthan Nagar, Gorewada Ring Road, and Ajhar Sheikh Rafiq Sheikh (34) from Panchsheel Square, was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday while dining at a roadside dhaba on Saoner Road.

Gold Rate Tuesday 21 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,700 /- Gold 22 KT 74,100 /- Silver / Kg 92,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The dramatic arrests come weeks after the shocking incident on January 2, where Hiranwar was gunned down during a gang war near Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Babulkheda, Khaparkheda. Four others — Himanshu Gajbhiye, Bunty Hiranwar, Siddharth Kowe, and Sonu Shendre — were injured in the attack.

Trail of evasion

Following the murder, Shaikhu and Ajhar orchestrated a calculated escape, initially seeking shelter in Nagpur before fleeing to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Their hideouts included Shahjahanpur and Agra, from where they returned to Madhya Pradesh. However, their flight ended abruptly at 2 a.m. on Tuesday when Khaparkheda Police surrounded Lahori Dhaba, catching the duo off guard. Despite a thorough search, no weapons were found on them.

Both suspects are no strangers to law enforcement. Shaikhu has a history of six criminal cases at Ambazari Police Station, with additional cases in Hingna, Sitabuldi, and Mankapur. Ajhar faces charges in Gittikhadan, Pratap Nagar, and Ambazari. Prior to this, the police had arrested Siddharth Dinesh Kowe, Pratham Manoj Shakya, Abhiraj Kailash Kanojia, and Lalit Arun Bhusari in connection with the case.

Police crackdown intensifies

Speaking on the arrests, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Harssh Poddar warned, “Criminals who think they can commit crimes in Nagpur Rural and evade the law are gravely mistaken. Our operations will intensify to ensure the safety and peace of the region.” The rural police plan to bolster nakabandi operations and highway surveillance to thwart criminal activities.

This high-profile arrest reaffirms the resolve of Nagpur’s law enforcement to dismantle gang networks and restore public confidence in the region’s security apparatus.