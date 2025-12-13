Jewellery shop theft cracked: Nagpur cops bust inter-state gang

Advertisement

Nagpur: Tehsil Police have cracked a major theft case involving a jewellery shop in Nagpur and busted an inter-district gang of employees who targeted goldsmiths by gaining employment and fleeing with valuables. Gold weighing 105.3 grams, valued at approximately Rs 11.5 lakh, has been recovered so far, while four accused have been arrested.

According to police, the complainant, Sadashiv Bhimrao Suryavanshi (55), a resident of Labhantanda, Juni Shukrawari, runs a gold jewellery manufacturing shop at Suryavanshi Refinery in Sudam Galli, New Itwari Road, under Tehsil Police Station limits. On April 4, 2025, at around 3.15 pm, while Suryavanshi was working in the shop and his son had stepped out for lunch, an employee identified as Sachin Salukhe (30), a native of Vita in Sangli district, allegedly took advantage of the moment.

Gold Rate 13 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,31,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,22,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,88,800/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police said Salukhe diverted the complainant’s attention and stole a 200-gram gold piece kept inside a steel bowl stored in a box under the counter. The stolen gold was valued at around Rs 5.5 lakh. After the accused fled, the shop owner checked CCTV footage and subsequently lodged a complaint at Tehsil Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the employee under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, Tehsil Police carried out technical analysis and traced the accused to Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district. A police team laid a trap and apprehended Sachin Salukhe, also known as Vaibhav Bhausaheb Malgave, from Kabnoor area of Ichalkaranji. From his possession, 55 grams of stolen gold was recovered.

During interrogation, Salukhe revealed that he had disposed of the stolen gold in connivance with his accomplices, Jagannath Prakash Javir (46), a resident of Khambale, Vita, Sangli; Prashant Nanasaheb Mulik (25) from New Vikas Nagar, Khed, Satara; and another wanted accused, Chetan Prakash Javir of Khambale, Vita, Sangli.

Following this lead, police arrested Jagannath Javir and Prashant Mulik. From Mulik’s possession, gold granules weighing 50.3 grams were seized. Police said the accused form an organised gang that takes up jobs in jewellery shops across Maharashtra and even outside the state, waits for an opportunity, commits theft and then absconds.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the wanted accused Chetan Prakash Javir (44) on December 6, 2025, after his mobile location was tracked. He was apprehended from Jat village in Sangli district. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, following which police recovered a gold ingot weighing 37.03 grams, valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh, from his possession.

With this, police have recovered gold pieces and granules weighing a total of 105.3 grams, worth about Rs 11.5 lakh. Further investigation in the case is underway.

This successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinderkumar Singal, Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (North Region) Rajendra Dabhade, DCP Rahul Madne (Zone 3), and ACP Anita More (Kotwali Division). The action was executed by Senior PI Sanjay Mendhe, Second PI Rahul Wadhwe, PSI Ramiz Sheikh, API Sanjay Shahu, Sandeep Gawali, and police personnel Mahendra Selokar, Vaibhav Kulasange, Sunil Selokar, Sandeep Shirphule, Kisan Chandekar and Pawan Sakharkar.

Advertisement