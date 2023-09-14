Jeweller’s house burgled in Nagpur’s Wathoda

Nagpur: Burglars targeted a jeweller’s house in Wathoda Police Station area between September 9 and 12 and made away with ornaments and cash worth Rs 12 lakh.

Satish Gunwantrao Yerpude (47), a resident of Plot No. 206, ShaileshNagar, behind Kohinoor Lawns, who owns a jewellery shop, and his family had gone to Yavatmal to meet a relative. His house was locked between September 9 and 12. Grabbing the opportunity, burglars climbed the compound wall and entered the house after breaking open the door lock. They laid hands on the booty including gold ornaments, gold dust worth Rs 11.40 lakh and Rs70,000 cash from the lockers.

Advertisement

Following Yerpude’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380, 34of the Indian Penal Code against the thieves and are searching for them.

In another incident, thieves entered the house of Ramchandra Paunikar in Shambhu Nagar and looted Rs 2 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh at midnight on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement