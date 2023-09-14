One month jail to clerk for carrying ganja inside Nagpur Prison

Nagpur: The Chief Judicial Magistrate S T Dande on Tuesday sentenced prison clerk Vikram Jagdish Giri to one month rigorous imprisonment (RI) after the charges of carrying Marijuana (ganja) in Nagpur Central Jail were substantiated against him.

According to the prosecution, Vikram Giri (28), a resident of Plot No 30, Bhagirathi Nagar, Wanadongri, was working as a clerk at Central Jail. On March 1, 2018, Jailer Suhas Nagmote got information that Giri was carrying Marijuana inside the jail. Nagmote immediately stopped Giri at the main entrance of the jail and found Marijuanain his bag. Following the Jailer’s complaint, Dhantoli Police registered a case under Section 209b)(ii)(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act against Giri and arrested him on the same day.

Advertisement

PSI A K Wadatkar investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against Giri. As the charges were proved against Giri, the court sentenced him to one month RI with a fine of Rs 5000. If he failed to pay the fine, he would undergo additional seven days imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sangeeta Goge represented the State. Adv Sheetal Deshpande was defence counsel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement