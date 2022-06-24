Jet Airways starts operational hiring, invites former cabin crew to rejoin

Advertisement

Jet Airways began its operational hiring on Friday and asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin the airline. Aviation regulator DGCA had on May 20 granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

“Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew,” the airline’s CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter. “Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal,” he added.