NU cancels BSc fourth semester Maths 1 exam as Gondia college clerk leaks paper online

Advertisement

Nagpur: The BSc Semester 4- Mathematics 1 paper had to be cancelled by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Thursday after the question paper was leaked online among students by a clerk in a Gondia college. Now, the examination will be held on July 6.

It may be mentioned here that this time the examination is being conducted at home centres and therefore, colleges are also ‘taking efforts’ to improve their students’ score. The incident that took place at Gondia’s Sakharam Deshmukh Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Thursday is proof of this.