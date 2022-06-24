NU cancels BSc fourth semester Maths 1 exam as Gondia college clerk leaks paper online

Nagpur: The BSc Semester 4- Mathematics 1 paper had to be cancelled by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on Thursday after the question paper was leaked online among students by a clerk in a Gondia college. Now, the examination will be held on July 6.
It may be mentioned here that this time the examination is being conducted at home centres and therefore, colleges are also ‘taking efforts’ to improve their students’ score. The incident that took place at Gondia’s Sakharam Deshmukh Mahila Mahavidyalaya on Thursday is proof of this.
The Mathematics 1 paper of BSc students was to be held on Thursday, June 23, at 9.30 am.
The examination was to be in MCQ format in offline mode. Looking at past experiences, to avoid any last minute glitches, the University had decided to upload the paper 90 minutes prior to the scheduled time.
The procedure is that one authorised person from every concerned college types the password, takes the required number of printouts and later these printouts of question paper are distributed among students. As the examination was at 9.30 am RTMNU uploaded the paper at 8 am. The clerk at Gondia’s Sakharam Deshmukh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Desai allegedly downloaded the paper at 8.35 am and by 8.54 am, students had received the paper on their mobile phones.
Confirming this, Dr Praful Sable, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said “We talked to some students and recorded their statements. The watermark on the paper was visible on mobile phones and indicated the identity of the college. We have taken action immediately and cancelled the examination. We also told the college that they would not be able to hold any university examinations this year. The matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).”