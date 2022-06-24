Nagpur Rural cops rescue 4-year-old girl within hour of ransom call, accused teenagers arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Swift action by Nagpur Rural Police proved crucial in reuniting a 4-year-old girl kidnapped by two miscreants within an hour of first ransom call, with her parents here, on Thursday night.

Cops have arrested two teenagers Akash Sonone, a resident of Ganeshpur and Sanket Anil Thakare, a resident of Tembhari under MIDC Bori Police Station in this connection, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagpur Rural Police Vijaykumar Magar addressing a press conference at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines on Friday. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Gaikwad, Police Inspector MIDC Bori Ashok Koli were also present on this occasion.

“The accused Akash was known to the family of the victim girl. He used to work with the complainant, the girl’s father. He was later sacked from his job. However, Akash remained in contact with the complainant, on the pretext of finding him a job. Akash would frequently visit the complainant’s house, owing to which the victim girl also knew him,” said SP.

“On Thursday evening, Akash approached the complainant’s house and took the girl on the pretext of buying her chocolate.

However, after taking her for a ride, he later called her father seeking Rs 7 lakh ransom if he wants to see his baby girl alive at around 8 pm. Stunned by the phone call, his father subsequently dialled MIDC Bori Police. Acting swiftly on the input, MIDC Bori cops swung into action. Cops led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pooja Gaikwad examined CCTVs and also traced the location of the accused. He was later nabbed at around 9 pm. Police Constables Iqbal Sheikh, Praful Rathod and Deep Pandey played a pivotal role in making the arrest and rescuing the 4-year-old girl,” SP Magar said.

Sheikh, Rathod and Pandey were also felicitated on this occasion by senior officials. The senior officials also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the investigation team.

Under the supervision of SP Magar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gaikwad, PI Koli, PSI Rameshwar Rai, DB Squad Police Constables Iqbal Sheikh, Praful Rathod, Kishor Dekate, Ramesh Nagare, Police Constable Bhaskar Metkar, Deep Pandey, Praveen Siram, Amol Kothewar, NPC Roshan Bawane, Woman NPC Vandana Sarve, Sushma Dhanushkar and Cyber Cell Nagpur Rural Police’s Satish Rathod made the arrests.

