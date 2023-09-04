Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan become parents, welcome baby boy Angad

Mumbai: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became a father as he welcomed a baby boy with wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, September 4.

Taking to social media sites, X and Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana.”

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to join back the Indian squad ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Mumbai Indians pacer made a comeback into international cricket after a gap of almost 11 months, leading the side against Ireland in a 2-0 T20I series win.

Bumrah played in the first Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday but didn’t get the opportunity to bowl as the match was washed out with a ball being bowled in the second innings of the game. The Team India pacer has claimed 121 wickets in 73 ODIs at an average of 24.3 with a best of 6/19.

Bumrah and sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan met for the first time on the sidelines of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 season. The couple started dating in 2019 before they got married in a private ceremony in Goa in February 2021.

As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple.

