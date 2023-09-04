Tears and cheers: Emotions take centre stage at ‘Galabhet’ in Nagpur Jail

Nagpur: Emotions ran high at the Nagpur Central Jail when the inmates were allowed to meet their family members during ‘Galabhet’ programme held at the prison, recently. The event is organised every year on the occasion of Jail Flag Day celebrated to commemorate presentation of the flag to the State Prison Department by then Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik in 1969.

Children below 16 years of age and grandchildren of male and female convicts got a chance to renew the family bond during the event. After conviction by the concerned court, children of the prisoners have a strong desire to meet their parents. After completion of a prison sentence, a convict should be accepted and treated equally by the family and society. To develop sympathy and affection for the convicts towards their families and to achieve the objective of the motto of the Prison Department, ‘Reformation and Rehabilitation’, the convicts are allowed to meet their children under the age of 16 years in the prison.

Advertisement

During ‘Galabhet’, the inmates get an opportunity to know the well-being of the family members. Also, such events facilitate them to discuss education and domestic issues with children and family. During the event, 148 children of 105 convicts met their parents in the prison for 30 minutes. Initially, some children felt shy and were hesitant to adjust with the atmosphere in the prison premise. Later, some happily played with parents and grandparents lodged in the jail.

District and Sessions Judge J P Zapate, Special MCOCA Court, was present. Jail Superintendent Vaibhav Agey and Deputy Superintendent Deepa, Senior Prison Officer Bhimrao Raut, Sridhar Kale, while interacting with the children of the prisoners asked them about their education and also sought to know any problem faced by them.

Zapate while guiding the inmates and their families narrated the story of Sage Valmiki who strayed from the right path but later on wrote epic Ramayana. The prisoners must ensure their children get education and see them become successful citizens, he added.

Social workers of Prayas Samajik Sanstha, Mumbai, Dhanpal Meshram, Meena Latkar, Krishna Padvi extended support for the success of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement