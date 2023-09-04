Consumers feel the pinch as Tur Dal prices hit Rs 160-180/kg in Nagpur

Nagpur: After tomatoes and onions, it is now the soaring price of tur dal which is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket which has seen a hike of about Rs 50 in a short span of 30 days in Nagpur wholesale market, local media reports said.

From its previous range of Rs 110-130 per kg in the wholesale market, various varieties of tur dal prices have jumped to Rs 160-180 per kg on Sunday. Varadi or unpolished tur dal was sold at a price of Rs 172- 178 per kg in the wholesale market on Sunday while fatka tur dal and fod variety saw the price tag of Rs 165-172 per kg and Rs 160-168 per kg respectively.

According to experts in the market, unseasonal rains have caused significant crop loss of tur dal in major cultivation areas due to which there is shortage of the commodity. They also said prices may rise further in the coming days. A grain dealer at the Kalamna market yard, said that there is a shortage of tur dal in the markets. “New crop of tur dal will start arriving in the markets only after December and thus there will be shortage of it for the next few months,” he said.

Many tur dal states have recorded less production in the current year compared to the previous year, he added. Tur dal arrives in the market between December and March and thus the consumers will have to wait for it. Till then, the commodity is likely to be in short supply and its prices will rise further.

According to the dealer, the prices may surpass the Rs 200 per kg mark in wholesale markets in coming weeks. In retail markets, the consumers are paying a price of Rs 185 200 per kg for tur dal. It is important to note that there is a shortage of tur dal in the domestic as well as in the international markets because of unfavourable weather conditions.

