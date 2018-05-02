Jaripatka Senior PI, PSI, 5 other cops booked for parading minor accused semi-naked

NAGPUR: Parading of five minor accused in semi-naked condition has proved costly for Jaripatka police personnel. Senior Police Inspector Khushal Tijare, Sub-Inspector Vijay Dhumal and five constables of Detection Branch of Jaripatka Police Station have been slapped with charges under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act on Friday for their alleged role behind parading five minor accused in semi-naked condition last month.

The action came after an FIR was registered at Jaripatka Police Station by ACP Parshuram Karyakarta. Senior PI Tijare, Dhumal and others have been booked for exposing the identities of the minors and also assaulting them. The videos of the minors being paraded on the road in underwear through the crowded main road of Jaripatka in the city on September 23 had gone viral on social media. The minors were rounded up earlier in the day for their alleged role in an armed robbery at a bar on the previous day evening.

Taking a serious view of the unsavoury incident, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had instituted an inquiry under ACP Karyakarta forthwith. The offence was registered after completion of his inquiry.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) too had learnt to have taken cognizance of the incident. The statements of the minors were also recorded. Following the intervention of the JJB, family members of the three minors had lodged complaints at the Jaripatka Police Station.





