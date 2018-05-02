Don’t neglect mental ailments

Nagpur: ‘World Mental Health Day’ is observed across the world on October 10. It is aimed at creating mass awareness about mental health so that people should take seriously not only the physical ailments but mental issues as well. If one is affected by mental health, don’t neglect it. Talk to doctors and seek help from mental health care. The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is “Mental Health For All.”

Suicide every 40 seconds:

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, every 40 seconds, one person around the world commits suicide, with young people particularly vulnerable. With this count, an estimated 800,000 people commit suicide every year. Suicide is a very unfortunate and serious issue. It can be stopped. Suicide is not a mental condition. There might be several reasons behind a suicide. WHO is focusing on stopping suicides with the theme on this year’s World Mental Health Day.

Youths most vulnerable:

According to a number of researches and studies, mental diseases are on the rise among the youths. Data shows suicide is the second-leading cause of death among those between the ages of 15 and 29, and is the leading cause of death among teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 19.

Causes of mental ailments:

WHO reported important risk factors include a previous suicide attempt, mental health problems, depression, loss, stress, violence and alcohol abuse. Work stress, relationship stress, money problem, anxiety, and other such factors lead to suicide. But suicide can be stopped.

Six ways to keep mental health fit:

Balanced diet consists of fibres, protein, healthy fat, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Healthy food helps in keeping mental issues such as depression away. Physical activity and exercise should be part of a daily routine. Exercise is the best and the easy way to keep one fit and healthy physically and mentally. For a healthy body and mind, a sound sleep for 6-7 hours is a must.





