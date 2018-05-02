Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have foiled an imminent dacoity bid by arresting a gang of four armed robbers near Punjabi Line Gurudwara in the wee hours of Tuesday. One accused managed to flee from the spot, owing to dark. Cops have seized iron rods, nylon rope, Activa moped and other materials collectively worth Rs 25,650 from the possession of accused.

During the night patrolling duty, PSI Devkar received secret inputs about the gang assembled near Punjabi Line Gurudwara. Acting swiftly on the information, the squad of Jaripatka police led by PSI Devkar rushed to spot and surrounded a group of five men at around 3.30 am.

However, one accused managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of the dark. On asking the reason behind assembling at this time of an hour, the men failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this cops searched them and found iron rods, ropes and weapons in their possession.

Accused have been identified as Nilesh Tanaji Palewar (30), a resident of Mekosabagh, Shubham Rajesh Bhagat (22), a resident of Indora, Sahil Suresh Gajbhiye (24), a resident of Indora Nagar and Shehbaaz Hameed Beg (19), a resident of Gittikhadan Square. While the one accused identified as Ayush Meshram, a resident of Bezonbagh, is at large.

Jaripatka police have booked all the accused under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sub-Section 4, 25 of the Indian Arms Act.