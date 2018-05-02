Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have foiled an imminent dacoity bid by arresting a gang of four armed robbers near Punjabi Line Gurudwara in the wee hours of Tuesday. One accused managed to flee from the spot, owing to dark. Cops have seized iron rods, nylon rope, Activa moped and other materials collectively worth Rs 25,650 from the possession of accused.

During the night patrolling duty, PSI Devkar received secret inputs about the gang assembled near Punjabi Line Gurudwara. Acting swiftly on the information, the squad of Jaripatka police led by PSI Devkar rushed to spot and surrounded a group of five men at around 3.30 am.

However, one accused managed to flee from the spot by taking advantage of the dark. On asking the reason behind assembling at this time of an hour, the men failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this cops searched them and found iron rods, ropes and weapons in their possession.

Accused have been identified as Nilesh Tanaji Palewar (30), a resident of Mekosabagh, Shubham Rajesh Bhagat (22), a resident of Indora, Sahil Suresh Gajbhiye (24), a resident of Indora Nagar and Shehbaaz Hameed Beg (19), a resident of Gittikhadan Square. While the one accused identified as Ayush Meshram, a resident of Bezonbagh, is at large.

Jaripatka police have booked all the accused under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sub-Section 4, 25 of the Indian Arms Act.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
Hindi News
विसर्जन के बाद फुटाला की हालत सबसे ख़राब
विसर्जन के बाद फुटाला की हालत सबसे ख़राब
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Trending News
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Featured News
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Trending In Nagpur
No worry, all is well at Thomas Cook (India)
No worry, all is well at Thomas Cook (India)
Gas delivery man takes ill, dies in Laxmi Nagar
Gas delivery man takes ill, dies in Laxmi Nagar
Cheated man detains, robs fraudster to recover money in Mankapur, arrested
Cheated man detains, robs fraudster to recover money in Mankapur, arrested
Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity
Jaripatka police nab gang of 4 robbers planning dacoity
Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked
Hubby, relatives torture woman over dowry in MIDC, booked
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145