Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

Cheated man detains, robs fraudster to recover money in Mankapur, arrested

Nagpur: In a curious incident, a cheated man detained the fraudster, tied his hands and legs and robbed him of gold chain to recover his money.

A resident of Plot No. 97, Zingabai Takli, Shrikrishna Nagar, Godhni Road, Vijay Dnaneshwar Raut (40) had taken Rs 30,000 from accused Bunty alias Shivaji Laxman Mahajan (45), resident of Faras Square, Mahajan Bhavan, Koradi, on the pretext of reducing his (Bunty’s) property tax. However, Vijay Raut neither reduced the tax nor returned Bunty’s money.

Furious over the ‘cheating,’ Bunty along with his accomplice caught Vijay and detained him at godown of Mahajan Bhavan. They tied hands and legs of Vijay with a rope, hit him with a wooden rod on back, head and eyes and also robbed him of a golf ring worth Rs 21,000 to recover Rs 30,000.

Mankapur cops, based on complaint of Vijay Raut, booked Bunty alias Shivaji Mahajan and his accomplice under Sections 384, 342, 324, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further probe is underway.

