Jaripatka cops find gold ornaments forgotten by woman in auto

Nagpur: Jaripatka police scanned footage of 34 CCTV cameras, traced an auto and brought back a smile on the face of a woman who had forgotten her bag containing gold ornaments in the auto. It was incidentally a pleasant gift to the woman as it was her marriage anniversary on the day.

The 35-year-old woman Shubhangi Goswami, a resident of Narkhed, had on April 30 come to Nagpur and was going to her parents’ house near Indora in auto-rickshaw in which she had forgotten her valuables worth Rs 44,000, including a locket worth Rs 8,000, purchased on the occasion of her anniversary.

She disembarked from the auto and walked away leaving the bag with the valuables inside it. However, when she realised her folly, Shubhangi had rushed back to Indora square trying to search for the auto-rickshaw. When she did not find the auto, she approached the Jaripatka police seeking their help.

Jaripatka police team, under Senior Inspector Santosh Bakal and Inspector Gorakh Kumbhar, in a painstaking effort, scanned footage of 34 CCTV cameras installed near Indora chowk to identify the auto-rickshaw and collect it’s registration number. The Jaripatka police team of API Rajkumar Tripathi, head constable Deepak Bindane, NPC Gajanan Nishitkar and others managed to trace the auto-rickshaw driver Manohar Mandpe with the help of Regional Transport Office (RTO). Mandpe had reportedly kept the valuables safely with him and was also trying to search the woman.