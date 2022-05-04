After brief pause, heatwave conditions to return in Vidarbha, predicts IMD

Advertisement



Nagpur: After a brief respite, heatwave conditions are likely to return to some Vidarbha districts from Thursday until the end of the week, India Meteorological Department has said.

According to a weather warning by the Regional Meteorological Department in Nagpur for the region, “heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places”. A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Vidarbha is likely in the next 4-5 days.

Notably, over the last two days, Nagpur along with Bhandara and Wardha witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

While the maximum temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha, the heatwave had abated. The highest maximum or day temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Vidarbha’s Wardha district on Tuesday.

However, Nagpurians have to brace themselves for a more scorching summer.