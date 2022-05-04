Youth kidnaps girl, forces her to marry him, arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a young man kidnapped a 20-year old girl and forced her to marry him. When the girl refused, the accused molested and threatened to kill her. The accused has been arrested by Sakkardara police.

The 20-year old girl, residing in Sakkardara police area, told police that the accused Ankit Umashankar Usantbarse (25), resident of Plot No. 185, Wathoda, forced her to sit on his vehicle and took her to his house. There he forced her to marry him. However, when she refused, the accused Ankit molested her by indulging in indecent acts and also threatened to kill her.

According to police sources, when the accused Ankit took the girl to his house, his parents scolded him. As he was unemployed they opposed the marriage with the girl. Upset over all this, the girl approached Sakkardara police and registered a case against Ankit in this connection.

Sakkardara ASI Morle, acting on the girl’s complaint, booked the accused Ankit Usantbarse under Sections 366, 354, 294, 506(2), 323 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.