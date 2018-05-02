Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Janata curfew: Passenger trains cancelled on March 22

    Railways cancels over 3,500 trains for Sunday, suspends onboard catering services indefinitely

    New Delhi: No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the “Janta curfew” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Friday. The sources also told news agency that mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday.

    All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well. As of now, the Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Pitching for “social distancing”, Modi on Thursday called for a ‘Janta curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India’s readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge. This experience will serve the nation well, he added.

    “This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services may leave their homes,” he said.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Nagpur Crime News
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    पहिली ते आठवी परीक्षा रद्द, नववी आणि 11 वीची परीक्षा 15 एप्रिलनंतर
    पहिली ते आठवी परीक्षा रद्द, नववी आणि 11 वीची परीक्षा 15 एप्रिलनंतर
    Hindi News
    कोरोना इफेक्ट : नागपुर से गुजरनेवाली दर्जनभर ट्रेनें की रद्द
    कोरोना इफेक्ट : नागपुर से गुजरनेवाली दर्जनभर ट्रेनें की रद्द
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    Trending News
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road
    Video: Tipper hits 3 vehicles, crashes by roadside on Manewada ring road
    Featured News
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    नागपूर ग्रामीण भागातील नुकसानग्रस्त भागास ऊर्जामंत्री ना. नितीन राऊत यांची भेट
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    आज रात से मुंबई, पुणे, पिंपरी चिंचवड और नागपुर पूरी तरह बंद, बस लोगों को मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
    VTA’s suggestions to Covid-19 Task Force
    VTA’s suggestions to Covid-19 Task Force
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    All offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur to shut
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    महाराष्ट्र के चार शहर पूरी तरह बंद
    कोरोना को लेकर रविभवन में कोई व्यवस्था नहीं
    कोरोना को लेकर रविभवन में कोई व्यवस्था नहीं
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    निर्भया के गुनाहगारों की फांसी पर बोले PM मोदी- न्याय हुआ
    निर्भया के गुनाहगारों की फांसी पर बोले PM मोदी- न्याय हुआ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145