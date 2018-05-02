‘Jan Ki Baat’ won over ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Delhi: Maha CM

As the vote counting trends indicated a huge win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said “Jan Ki Baat” won over ‘Mann Ki Baat’, an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP appeared to be heading back to power in Delhi, with the party leading in 62 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in eight seats, according to the latest Election Commission figures.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said, “The people of Delhi have chosen ‘Jan Ki Baat’ over ‘Mann Ki Baat’. There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom.”