    Published On : Thu, Jan 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Jamia firing result of BJP’s slogans: Priyanka

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Jamia firing incident is the result of Bharatiya Janata Party ministers and leaders inciting crowds with incendiary slogans and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer whether he stands with violence or with non-violence.

    When provocative speeches are given by BJP leaders, such incidents are possible, she added.

    Gandhi also asked the prime minister what kind of Delhi he wanted and whether he stood by anarchy or development.

    ‘When ministers in the BJP government and leaders provoke people to shoot and give provocative speeches, then such incidents are possible. The prime minister should answer what kind of Delhi he wants to build. Is he standing with violence or non-violence. Is he standing with development or anarchy,’ she asked in a tweet in Hindi. — PTI

